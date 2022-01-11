Bollywood’s Young Actress Janhvi Kapoor Her Sister Khushi Test Positive For Covid-19

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani along with Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 in the last month. Now, Arjun's sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi also got in contact with it. This 'Dhadak' actress confirmed the news and shared it with all her fans through social media post.



This post reads, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

The situation is slowly getting worsened as many of the actors are getting in contact with this virus. As the governments are imposing restrictions due to the rapid spread, even many movies which are all set to release in this month. RRR, Radhe Shyam, Jersey, Prithviraj and a few other movies got postponed.

Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor's work front, she will be next seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili movies. The romantic comedy movie Dostana 2 has Laksh Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles along with Janhvi. Being a Karan Johar production venture, it is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. Coming to Good Luck Jerry, this Anand L Rai's directorial is being bankrolled by Anand L Rai and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This movie also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.