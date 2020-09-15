Boney Kapoor Drops His Daughters Awesome Quarantine Sketches And Turns Into A Proud Father

This Covid-19 quarantine period has made all of us sit at home and spend some quality time with our family members. In this hustle-bustle lifestyle, most of us are busy bees… But the lockdown period made all of us stay at home and gave some time to our hobbies. Even our dear Bollywood stars also did the same thing. When we speak about Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, these cute dolls also had fun at home and pulled out their inner artists out… Yes! Both sisters are awesome artists and their father Boney Kapoor dropped the amazing sketches of his daughters on his Twitter page and turned into a proud father.

Delighted to see my daughter Janhvi's creative urges during lockdown. This is her work. pic.twitter.com/9bVV2ikEcN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020



These two awesome paintings are made by our dear 'Dhadak' lady Janhvi Kapoor… She painted Lord Balaji's image and an artist's innovative sketch making us go jaw dropped. Boney proudly presented her work and tagged them as 'Janhvi's Creative Urges During Lockdown'…

Happy to see Khushi's creativity during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0hMp8y9Tho — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020



Here comes Khushi's creative paintings… All three paintings are so creative and innovative as well. She unique thoughts and awesome colour combination added life to the awesome sketches.



Boney Kapoor also complimented her elder daughter Anshula Kapoor and said that, she took care of Arjun in this quarantine period and also balanced her house and work equally in this tough time.

Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020



Through this tweet, Boney mentioned that, Anshula works for her social welfare platform 'Fankind'.



Boney Kapoor's three daughters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi made their dear dad proud!!! Great going sisters…

