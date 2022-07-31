Brahmastra Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji States The Second Single 'Deva Deva' Will Be Unveiled This Week

Bollywood's most-awaited movie Brahmastra is all set to hit the screens in just a few days. Thus, the makers upped their digital promotions and already unveiled the trailer and first single "Kesariya…" song on social media. They are still trending on YouTube and thus the fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the next update from this super-natural thriller. Off late, the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji dropped a good news on his Instagram page and unveiled that the second single "Deva Deva…" will be released this week…



He dropped a 'Thank You' note for making the "Kesariya…" song turn into a blockbuster. This song is still trending on playlists and so, the makers are all set to release the second song "Deva Deva…" on social media this week…

Ayan also wrote, "Two Weeks since we dropped Kesariya in the World… Sending out a whole lot of Gratitude, Excitement, and Joy for the Song…

A new week begins, and we are geared to move from Kesariya into our Next Song drop this week…

I think… If Kesariya is the Heart - this next Song is the Soul of Brahmāstra

Here's to a good Sunday, more love for Kesariya and some positive energies for what lies ahead for Brahmāstra!!! #kesariya #devadeva".

Alia Bhatt also thanked her fans for the success of "Kesariya…" song and dropped a small video on her Instagram Stories:





















The earlier released trailer of Brahmastra showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through his Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.



The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!