Bramhastra Filmmaker Ayan Calls The Film As His Dream Project And Says, 'It Took 10 Years To Make It'

It is all known that Bollywood's most-awaited movie is Bramhastra. Having the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the recently released teaser raised the expectations on the movie. The first part of this movie 'Shiva' will be released in September and thus the makers started off their digital promotions a few days ago! Ranbir will be seen as Shiva who owns super-natural powers while Alia will be seen as his love interest Isha. Off late, director Ayan spoke to the media and opened up about the project…



Ayan spoke to Punjab Kesari TV and doled out, "Brahmastra began in 2011 itself and since then it took me 10 years for us to convert the dream into reality. The film has many inspirations, since childhood, I was very fond of our history, and mythology, and many films have been made in the fantasy and superhero genre, but they were not connected to our roots. I took inspiration from our mythology and history. I believe that every Indian in this country is connected to our culture. So that is the root of Brahmastra. The film's inspiration is from our mythology but it is based on today's world."

He also added, "Ranbir, Alia, and Amitabh are the soldiers of the film and not stars. They have supported me more than my crew. I think the audience's excitement for the film will be top most from all the films that are coming out."

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva and he will be assigned the task of protecting the world from the demons as he holds the supernatural powers being the reincarnation of Lord Shiva… It also has an ensemble cast of Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Dhruv, Saurav, Divyendu and Mouni Roy.

Bramhastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!