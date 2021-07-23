Captain India First Look: Kartik Aaryan Looks Terrific As A Pilot

Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to portray the pilot role in his upcoming movie 'Captain India'. Being a Hansal Mehta directorial, the makers have shared the first look poster of this movie on their social media page and showed off this young actor in a never-seen-before avatar.



Even Kartik Aaryan also shared the first look poster on his Instagram and treated his fans with a glimpse of his character from Captain India movie. Take a look!

In the first look poster, Kartik is seen in the pilot attire and had a plane flying in the background. Even the destroyed city backdrop also upped the expectations on the movie. Sharing the poster, Kartik Aaryan also wrote, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia".

Captain India movie's plot revolves around India's one of the most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Speaking about the movie, Kartik Aaryan said, "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country".

Even the film director Hansal Mehta also shared the first look poster on his Instagram page and captioned it jotting down, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty".

Captain India movie is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja under the RSVP Movies and Baweja Studios banners.

Coming to Kartik Aaryan's other movies, he will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka films. Although Kartik is removed from a couple of big projects earlier, he is now in the best phase of his career with these interesting projects.