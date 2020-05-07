Celebrities Extend Their Condolences To The LG Polymers Styrene Gas Leakage Victims

The whole country is extremely saddened with the LG Polymers Styrene Gas leakage issue. This gas made many of them join the hospitals with breathing issues and vomitings. This gas also killed a few people and left the street animals also lie unconscious.

Styrene is a liquid gas which turns poisonous when inhaled by the humans. The accidental leakage happened in the early morning and thus this left many of them to inhale the gas in their sleep itself. The Government has made the people vacate the houses in nearby 3 – 5 kilometres range.

All the celebrities have extended their condolences through their social media accounts and also showed off their gratitude. We Hans India have collated the celebrity tweets and presented for our readers… Have a look!

Karan Johar

Saddened and pained to know of the #Vishakapatnam gas leak...prayers...🙏🙏🙏.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 7, 2020

Anupam Kher

Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heart goes out to their families. My heartfelt condolences. I am praying for the people affected by this tragedy. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2020

Bhushan Kumar

My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the gas leak & prayers with the ones affected by this terrible tragedy. #VizagGasLeak — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) May 7, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra

Its really sad that the people of Vizag have to face this situation, while already fighting another one. More power to those fighting the gas leak & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones affected. Stay safe & strong.#VizagGasLeak — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 7, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor



The news about the #VizagGasLeak is so heartbreaking. Prayers and strength for all those affected. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 7, 2020

Ayushmann Khurana

Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone's safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims.#VizagGasLeak — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 7, 2020

Varun Dhawan

The news about the #VizagGasLeak is heartbreaking prayers and strength 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 7, 2020

Allu Sirish

Heart breaking to know about the #VizagGasLeak. My condolences to those families who have lost lives and my sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of those affected. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 7, 2020

Sree Mukhi

Frightening! Stay Strong and be careful pls! Stay indoors and consume lots of water! #VizagGasLeak #PrayforVizag pic.twitter.com/C7tDMl25nm — SreeMukhi (@MukhiSree) May 7, 2020

Nidhi Aggarwal

I have been to #vizag so many times! A beautiful and clean city.. very sad to hear about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. Praying for speedy recovery. Stay safe my vizag people ❤️

Love — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) May 7, 2020

DVV Entertainments

The visuals from the #VizagGasLeak leave us with a heavy heart. Our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for all those recovering in the hospitals! 🙏 — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) May 7, 2020

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Devastated hearing the news about the #VizagGasLeak 😞 This year keeps getting worse! Let us all pray for the people in Vizag. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear ones. Stay Strong everyone. ✊#PrayForVizag #Visakhapatnam — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 7, 2020

Akhil Akkineni

Heart breaking news !! Hope the government is doing its best to contain the situation. Just when we thought things couldn't get worse this happens. My prayers to all the people of Vizag. God help them all 🙏🏻 #VizagGasLeak — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) May 7, 2020

S S Rajamouli

Deeply disturbed by the visuals from the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 7, 2020

Ram Charan Tej

Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more. I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 7, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal

Sai Dharam Tej

Please call them for help 🙏🏼 #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/O2t9vPrs1f — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 7, 2020

Puri Jagan

All the videos coming from Vizag after #vizagGasLeak just unable to take the pain

it's really heart breaking to c so many dead n affected,

hats off to all the local people for Instant help , n salute to @ysjagan garu for his immediate support 🙏🏻

I hope my Vizag recovers soon.. — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 7, 2020

Pradeep Machiraju

Deeply Saddened by the news . I pray for the families affected. Stay Strong Vizag #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/p5hcGfxRDw — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) May 7, 2020

Nithiin

I'm extremely saddened to hear about the #VizagGasLeak. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.. — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) May 7, 2020

Pranita Subhash

We Hans India also extend our condolences to all the victims and wish they will come back to normal lives soon!!!

