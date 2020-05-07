 Top
Celebrities Extend Their Condolences To The LG Polymers Styrene Gas Leakage Victims

The whole country is extremely saddened with the LG Polymers Styrene Gas leakage issue.

The whole country is extremely saddened with the LG Polymers Styrene Gas leakage issue. This gas made many of them join the hospitals with breathing issues and vomitings. This gas also killed a few people and left the street animals also lie unconscious.

Styrene is a liquid gas which turns poisonous when inhaled by the humans. The accidental leakage happened in the early morning and thus this left many of them to inhale the gas in their sleep itself. The Government has made the people vacate the houses in nearby 3 – 5 kilometres range.

All the celebrities have extended their condolences through their social media accounts and also showed off their gratitude. We Hans India have collated the celebrity tweets and presented for our readers… Have a look!

Karan Johar

Anupam Kher

Bhushan Kumar

Sidharth Malhotra

Shraddha Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurana

Varun Dhawan

Allu Sirish

Sree Mukhi

Nidhi Aggarwal

DVV Entertainments

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Akhil Akkineni

S S Rajamouli

Ram Charan Tej

Kajal Aggarwal

Sai Dharam Tej

Puri Jagan

Pradeep Machiraju

Nithiin

Pranita Subhash

We Hans India also extend our condolences to all the victims and wish they will come back to normal lives soon!!!

