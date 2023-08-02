Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’

Bollywood star hero Akshay Kumar will be next seen in “Oh My God 2.” The film is the sequel to the superhit flick “Oh My God,” which was released in 2012. Amit Rai directed “Oh My God 2.” The team completed the censor process after a lot of struggle. Censor board issued an ‘A’ certificate for “Oh My God 2,” and the panel suggested 27 modifications, including the mutation of dialogues and alteration of a few scenes. Though the team tried for a U/A certificate, the censor board asked for too many cuts, to which the makers disagreed.



The runtime of the film is locked at 156 minutes (2 hours and 36 minutes). Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev, and Arun Govil played crucial roles. “Oh My God 2” will hit the big screens on August 11, 2023.