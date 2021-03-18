Chehre Producer Anand Pandit Opens Up On Rhea Chakraborty Being The Part Of The Movie

It is all known that Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' movie trailer is dropped on social media a couple of hours ago. Well, Big B essayed the role of a criminal lawyer and Emraan was seen as the criminal. Earlier, the netizens created a buzz as the young actress Rhea Chakraborty who was accused in Sushant Singh's case. Even in the teaser, she was not seen. But in the trailer, she was witnessed for a couple of seconds and made us know that Rhea is part of this crime thriller.

Chehre movie producer AnandPandit took to the media and opened up on Rhea being a part of this movie. "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily."

Even the director of the movie Rumy also spoke to the media and doled out, "Rhea is very much a part of the film and her role has not been cut at all. She will be seen in the trailer also".

The trailer starts off with introducing Emraan and Big B's characters. Well, Emraan reaches a cottage side located on a snow hill where Amitabh ji is present with a couple of his friends. There begins the game, as Big B asks Emraan to join a game and finally makes him confess the crime which he has done with Krystal D'Souza.



Chehre movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by AnandPandit under AnandPandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. This flick will be released on 30th April 2021… Being a multi-starrer flick it has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Krystle D'Souza.