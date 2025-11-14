Chhavi Mittal's father passes away; actress pens an emotional farewell note

Mumbai: Television actress Chhavi Mittal on November 14 announced the news of her father’s demise. Taking to her social media account, Chhavi penned an emotional note for her father.

She wrote, “I always introduced him proudly as a “genius.” A scientist who quit his job to set up a business of his own, inventing several electronic things in the process, setting up a base for the 3 of us kids. To the world he was a gold medallist, an industrialist... but to me he was the man who always had all the answers and who never ever said no to me. Whether it was me deciding what my career stream was going to be, or my decision to move to Mumbai, or my choice of groom... he always fully supported me. I get my intelligence, my characteristics and even my features from him.”

She concluded, “To the world he may wear many hats, but to me... he will always be my papa. I’ll miss you forever RIP.” The actress also shared a few pictures featuring herself with her father. A few days ago, Chhavi, who defeated cancer in 2023, took to her social media account on November 13 to share an update that made her fans worried.

She mentioned in the caption of her social media video that she had to undergo a scan to rule out the possibility of cancer relapse. She wrote, “What’s gonna happen is gonna happen, so you gotta do what you gotta do! Happy... No wait... THRILLED to share that my scan was 100% normal and what we were seeing were some pre-menstrual hormonal disturbances which gave us a scare of another biopsy. Frankly, I was terrified...but I do give an abso-fuck! I am a resolute FIRM believer of the FACT that only GOOD can happen with me and God has a hand above my head. That’s why I’m protected. So thank you to each one of you who prayed for me and made my belief stronger!” In the video posted by her along with the caption, Mittal was seen undergoing various scans at the hospital and boosting her own morale.

Earlier this year, Chhavi had posted a reel talking about how she has been prioritising her health like never before. On her social media, she shared an update about her health and wrote, “I started 2024 prioritising health and attempted some new PRs (personal records) for the first time after my cancer. While monkeying around with my kids at home, I had a very bad fall, which I believe was the first of four foot fractures I experienced in 2024.” She added, “Even with a broken foot, I was trying something when I had a nasty fall, which I think worsened my fracture.”

The actress has been an advocate of self-love and health care, and her social media posts scream volumes of the same. Chhavi is married to director Mohit Hussein and is blessed with two children.