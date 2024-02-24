Live
Coming closer to my roots! Janhvi Kapoor opens about her Southern debut
Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent name in the film industry, is gearing up for a monumental year with three massive releases and a newly announced Dharma movie, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari." The actress, celebrated for her stellar performances, recently opened up about her much-anticipated south debut in the film "Devara," expressing her excitement about reconnecting with her roots.
In a candid interview, Kapoor revealed her joy at being a part of "Devara," emphasizing that the film provides her with an opportunity to delve into her heritage and learn Telugu. The actress acknowledged the significance of this project, stating that it feels like a meaningful journey back to her origins. Notably, Kapoor's mother, the legendary actress Sridevi, also embarked on her southern debut with Jr NTR's grandfather, N.T Rama Rao, marking a full-circle moment for the Kapoor family.
As Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of southern cinema with "Devara," she follows in her mother's illustrious footsteps by making her debut alongside Jr NTR. The actress expressed her gratitude for the chance to honor her mother's legacy and continue the family tradition in the southern film industry.
With an exciting lineup that includes highly anticipated releases such as "Mr and Mrs Maahi," "Devara," and "Ulajh," along with the recently announced "Sunny Sankskari ki Tulsi Kumari," Janhvi Kapoor has positioned herself as the star to watch in the upcoming year. Her diverse roles and commitment to her craft further solidify her status as a versatile and promising talent in the world of Indian cinema. As audiences eagerly await her on-screen appearances, Kapoor's journey promises to be one filled with success and the celebration of cinematic heritage.