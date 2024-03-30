Live
‘Crew’ review: A riveting heist comedy with a feminist twist
Hindi cinema often skirts around lead female characters with careers, but 'Crew' stands as a beacon of change.
Rating: 3/5
Hindi cinema often skirts around lead female characters with careers, but 'Crew' stands as a beacon of change. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film unravels the exhilarating tale of three friends working as cabin crew for Kohinoor Airlines, played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.
At first glance, life seems picture-perfect for Geetu (Tabu), Jasmine Kohli (Kapoor Khan), and Divya Rana (Sanon), until they are thrust into a harrowing situation masterminded by Vijay Walia (Saswat Chatterjee), reminiscent of real-life figures like Vijay Mallya. Struggling to make ends meet amidst unpaid dues, their once-glamorous lives take a grim turn.
Tabu, a veteran among the trio, effortlessly embodies her role, while Kareena exudes charm with her daredevil attitude. Sanon's spunkiness adds an extra layer of dynamism to the narrative. Supporting performances by Kapil Sharma and Diljeet Dosanjh add depth to the storyline.
Despite its wild moments and catchy songs, the film's promise falters towards the end. Nevertheless, 'Crew' remains a refreshing and honest portrayal of women navigating middle-class challenges while embracing their unapologetic selves. With its feminist undertones and breezy narrative, 'Crew' is a joyride not to be missed.