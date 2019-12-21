Dabangg 3 Collections From Advanced Bookings

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 which saw a massive opening in theatres across the globe received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. The Prabhu Deva directorial which was bankrolled by Salman Khan Films has Sudeep, Sonakshi and Arbaaz Khan in key roles alongside Bollywood Bhai. As per industry trackers, the film saw full occupancy in most theatres despite the ongoing protests against CAA.

Now, there was advanced ticket booking for the Salman movie which seems to have boosted the collections. While Bharat had collected a whopping 23.47 crores, Dabangg even with all the unrest is said to have collected from advanced booking Rs 11.50 crores. This is only next to Hrithik Roshan's last outing War which racked up 31.36 crores. Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal had collected Rs 15.19 crores from advanced booking of tickets.



Interestingly, Telugu rebel star Prabhas's Saaho became the highest non-holiday grosser with collections hitting as high as 8.27 crores from advanced booking. Now, Salman's Dabangg has surpassed Prabhas's Saaho collections in that aspect.

Even though this would be nothing when compared to Salman's other movies, the collections from advanced booking is encouraging given the situation across India. Moreover, the actual collections of Dabangg on day 1 will soon be out. We will be back with the figures. So keep an eye on this space for all the updates on Dabangg 3 box office.