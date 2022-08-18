'Dance Ka Bhoot' Promo From Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Is Out

Bollywood's cute couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to mesmerise their fans and the movie buffs with their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Being a super-natural thriller and a Karan Johar production venture, there are a lot of expectations on it. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens next month, the promotions are in full swing! After dropping the videos of the songs "Deva Deva…" and "Kesariya…", now they are all set to unveil the third single "Dance Ka Bhoot…". Off late, they shared the promo on social media and showcased the lead actor in a cool appeal…

Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt shared the promo of the "Dance Ka Bhoot…" on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Karan also wrote, "The celebration of Brahmāstra - #DanceKaBhoot! Teaser out now, stay tuned for full song! #Brahmastra".

The teaser of the song showcased Ranbir in full cool mood dancing his best!

Going with the details of Brahmastra movie, the earlier released trailer showcased how Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers. So, we need to wait and watch how Shiva will stop her from succeeding in her mission.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the movie in four languages except for Hindi.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is being produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' will showcase the story of Shiva and Isha!