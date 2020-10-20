DDLJ 25: Shah Rukh And Kajol Change Their Twitter Names To Raj And Simran

Bollywood's blockbuster classic movie, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge movie clocked 25 years and on this special occasion, the whole social media is filled with the movie's popular scenes and songs. Even #DDLJ25 hashtag is also trending on Twitter making the fans watch this classic love story once again. Off late, the lead actors of this movie Shah Rukh and Kajol have changed their Twitter names into Raj and Simran.

This ace actor has changed his name to 'Raj Malhotra' and also added changed their display picture too.

















Our dear Raj Malhotra also dropped a beautiful video of the song "Tujhe Dekha Tho Jana Sanam…" and made us witness the wonderful chemistry of this best on screen couple. He celebrated 25 years of love and dropped this special video 'The longest running film in the history of Indian cinema… Come… fall in love, all over again…! "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25

It's #DDLJ25 day and that calls for celebrations!

There's a #DDLJ Twitter Watch Party tonight at 7PM [IST]. You are all invited 🎉 @PrimeVideoIN — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 20, 2020





Shah Rukh also invited all his fans join the DDLJ party tonight at 7 PM. All are invited and need to stay tuned to Amazon Prime Video…





Celebrating 25 years of love! Tune into @SonyMAX

today at 12 noon & @sonymax2movies at 7pm to revisit this unforgettable love story. #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/PKpilmFwh3 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 20, 2020





And here is another good news for all the DDLJ fans… This classic movie will be aired on Sony Max channel at 7 PM. "Celebrating 25 years of love! Tune into

today at 12 noon &

at 7pm to revisit this unforgettable love story. #DDLJ25".

Even the lead actress of this classic movie Kajol has changed her display pic and name to 'Simran' on her Twitter page…













Raj & Simran!

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in!



I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you♥️#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 — Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020





Kajol also dropped the same song on her Twitter page and wrote, "Raj & Simran!

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in!

I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you…

#25YearsOfDDLJ

#AdityaChopra".

Even Yash Raj Films banner also shared a few beautiful videos on their official Twitter page and turned the day into a special one for all the DDLJ fans…









A beautiful scene from DDLJ… Apology accepted!!!









Love goals…









Here is the collector's edition available at Rs 1744…

So guys, celebrate this special occasion reminiscing the classic love tale of Raj and Simran