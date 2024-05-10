The husband killed his wife and committed suicide

Nagarkurnool: Bijinapally Mandal of Nagar Kurnool District An atrocity took place in Munganur village. An incident in which two lives were lost due to an illicit relationship took place in Manganur village. The details given by the police are as follows. Sanghamoni Venkataiah had two wifes Tarakamma who was his second wife had an illicit relationship with a man from the same village. As a result, She did not change his behavior after asking him many times in the presence of the village elders.

In this matter, husband Venkataiah (45) got angry and killed with a stone on her head while Tarakamma (34) was sleeping at two o'clock on Friday morning. Later, the husband committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the suburbs of Venkataiah village. When the locals noticed this, they informed the police and reached the spot and inspected the place. Later, the dead bodies were shifted to Nagar Kurnool district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. According to the complaint filed by the deceased's younger brother Ramanjaneyulu, a case has been registered and investigation is being carried out, said SSI Naga Shekhara Reddy