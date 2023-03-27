Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Love-Filled Video Puts an End to Divorce Rumors

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been at the center of divorce rumors for some time now, causing distress among their fans. However, a video from an event has gone viral on social media, dispelling all such rumors. The video features Deepika and Ranveer having a candid conversation with PT Usha, with Ranveer being his usual cool self and Deepika laughing and blushing at his jokes.

The video has left their fans overjoyed, who were heartbroken after the rumors of their separation surfaced. The couple had been seen in a video arriving for an event, and it was speculated that Deepika ignored Ranveer's romantic gesture, leading to further rumors of trouble in their married life.

However, this is not the first time that such rumors have surfaced about Deepika and Ranveer's relationship. In 2022, there were reports of an impending divorce, but Deepika had addressed them during her appearance on Meghan Markle's podcast, reassuring fans that their marriage was going well.

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in a grand destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, after six years of dating. The couple's chemistry and love for each other are evident during their public appearances, making their fans go gaga over them.

The recent video of the couple having a candid conversation has put an end to all the baseless rumors, leaving their fans relieved and happy.