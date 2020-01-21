Deepika Padukone asked by Kangana Ranaut to Apologise for Chhapaak's TikTok Video, Says it's Insensitive

Deepika Padukone's Tik Tok video, where she recreated her Chhapaak look is insensitive and has deeply hurt her sister Rangoli Chandel and other acid attack survivors, said Kangana Ranaut.

Chhapaak is struggling to earn Rs 50 crore at the box office, on the other hand, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was released on the same day is eyeing to achieve the Rs 200 crore mark.

Deepika is on her toes to promote the film and has been coming up with a number of social media activities, in order to keep Chhapaak's buzz alive.

The actress recently appeared in a promotional video for the film, after campaigns like 'Mooh Dikai 2.0' and 'Chhapaak Social Experiment'.

She challenged a makeup artist, in a Tik Tok video, to recreate three of her 'looks' from her films, including that of Malti in Chhapaak.

This move has backfired her and the promotional brainwave got negative reactions on the Internet.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, has also slammed the move, who's a sibling of Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor.

India Today has taken an interview and Kangana said that her sister was hurt after watching the video.

Acid attack Make-up ?? How low it can get ??



Shame on you !! @deepikapadukone



pic.twitter.com/gGIM7I1CZR — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) January 18, 2020

Kangana said:



"Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and she was very hurt seeing the video. Sometimes, marketing teams tend to go overboard with their promotions, and I am sure Deepika must be having some explanation for this."

"The people who are hurt like my sister should be apologised to. This is not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that because we all make mistakes," she added.

While one side earlier, Kangana and her family had thanked Deepika and Meghna Gulzar for making a film on acid attack survivors.

Team of Kangana has uploaded a video on Instagram, saying that watching the trailer of Chhapaak brought back memories of the gruesome incident that happened with her sister Rangoli Chandel, several years ago.

Kangana was also seen in the video while saying that she is glad and grateful that this issue is being highlighted by Deepika's film Chhapaak.

She added in her words that the film 'Chhapaak' will give more courage to one who's struggling to cope with this horrifying episode in their lives after their acid attacks.