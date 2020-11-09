Deepika Padukone Completes 13 Years In Bollywood And Thus Changes Her Twitter Name To 'Shanti Priya'

Leggy lass ace actress Deepika Padukone has completed her successful journey of 13 years in Bollywood and thus on this special occasion, she changed her Twitter name into 'Shanti Priya' and reminisced her debut movie 'Om Shanti Om'. This flick had Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor who mesmerized all and sundry with his ace acting skills. Deepika essayed the role of 'Shanti Priya' and was seen in a dual role. She portrayed the role of an actress in this periodic drama.













Deepika's official Twitter name is changed as 'Shanti Priya'.

'Om Shanti Om' flick was released in 2007 and was directed by Farah Khan and bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment banner. This revenge-cum-reincarnation film went on to become a blockbuster and also had Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher and Bindu Desai in other prominent roles.

Our dear 'Padmaavat' actress has carved a niche in the film industry in these 13 years and also proved her mettle essaying a few awesome roles in her movies.

Well, Shreyas Talpade who essayed the role of 'Pappu' in 'Om Shanti Om' movie also reminisced this blockbuster periodic drama and dropped an awesome post on his Instagram…





Shreyas was seen wearing a black tee which was etched with 'Pappu' at the back and 'Om Shanti Om' in the front. He also wrote, "Happy that I fit into this t-shirt even after 13 years Congratulations team Om Shanti Om".

Congratulations team Om Shanti Om

#13yearsofomshantiom @farahkhankunder @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @rampal72 @kirronkhermp".

Well, remembering an incident from the sets, Shreyas said SRK was late to the sets on the first day of the shoot and then apologized all the crew members for the delay… ""The first scene we had to shoot for was the scene where I tell Om 'Tu hero banega'. We had been given a call time of 8.30 in the morning, and Shah Rukh got late. He came and apologised to everyone, even though we were technically nobody, for being 45 minutes late. Farah, too, said, 'Kya Shah Rukh, teri khud ki production hai (you are the producer of the film) and you yourself are late?!" He politely said to us, 'I am sorry, but you all please come by 10am tomorrow because I can't come by 9 am.' We all just cracked up!".