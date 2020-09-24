Deepika Padukone Returns To Mumbai Taking A Charted Flight From Goa To Attend Before NCB In Drug Nexus Case

Our dear Bollywood's 'Mastani' Deepika Padukone is now in news not for a good reason. As we all know, NCB officials sent a summons to her regarding drugs case, she along with Ranveer Singh boarded a charter flight in Goa to return to Mumbai.

According to the sources, she will be questioned on 26th September 2020 regarding the drug links in this case. She will be interrogated and questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle. Even DeepikaPadukone's manager and KWAN employee Karishma Prakash will also reach NCB office on 25th September along with RakulPreet Singh who was summoned in the same case.

Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani dropped the images of Ranveer and Deepika in the airport on his Instagram page…

In this post, both Deepika and Ranveer are seen in the airport ready to board their flight. Viral also wrote, "#ranveersingh #deepikapadukonehead to Mumbai and expected to land in the next one-hour 📸 @goa_post #viralbhayani @viralbhayani".

Deepika Padukone flew to Goa a few days ago to join the sets of ShakunBatra's yet to be titled movie. But with this sudden twist in Sushant Singh's case, she needs to cancel her shooting schedule and return Mumbai.

Along with Deepika and Rakul, even Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Das also received a summons from NCB. These both actresses will appear before NCB on 26th September, 2020.