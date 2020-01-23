Deepika Padukone Turns The Face Of 'Louis Vuitton'

Deepika Padukone… You are just a killer girl!!! We are still in speechless witnessing you in the role of 'Malti' and again you are back with another bang on look.

Yes… Deepika Padukone added another feather to her hat by becoming the first Bollywood lady to turn as the face of International brand 'Louis Vuitton'.

This luxury fashion giant has started its global campaign and this made them chose Deepika to pose the cover page. Here is the amazing and spell-bounding look of Deepika… Have a look!

This leggy lass is seen in complete winter wear. She wore a checkered black-white gown underneath an over-sized ash-coloured jacket. She left her hair loose and added green boots to her outfit and enhanced her look with on-point makeup. The deadly background makes us the poster of 'Don't Turn Around'.



Deepika has joined the Pre-Fall 2020 campaign of director Nicholas Ghesquiere. Our dear Mastani has joined the star cast of Laura Harrier, Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner, Zhong Chuxi, Chloë Grace Moretz and Urassaya Sperbund. This gang will pay tribute to all the classic horror books and films.

Here is the complete story of the campaign… Have a look!

All of them are looking deadly beautiful wearing the ace fashion brand 'Louis Vuitton' outfits.

