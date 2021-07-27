Deepika Padukone's Spooky Video Creates Noise On Social Media

Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone is all active on social media. She treats her fans by sharing frequent updates on her Instagram page. Be it her stylish fashion tales or the movie updates or a few cute pics with her dear hubby Ranveer, they all garner millions of views creating a buzz on social media.



Off late, Deepika Padukone has shared a spooky video on her Instagram page and made all her fans keep guessing what is it and why she dropped it so suddenly. Take a look!

Going with the video, we can witness Deepika sitting with closed eyes in a photo frame. As the video moves forward, the camera gets closer to the frame and another version of Deepika enters and bursts Deepika and occupies the original Deepika's chair. Thereafter, when the camera zooms out, a few eyeballs of the camera are seen. Deepika also captioned the video adding a 'Ghost' emoji.

This video is really spooky and intriguing too. Well, why did Deepika drop it so suddenly? Is it the part of her next movie and any television commercial? These questions need to be answered by the leggy lass itself.

Well, speaking about Deepika's work front, she will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan movie and she also resumed the shoot for this movie post lockdown. Apart from it, Deepika is also part of 83, Cirkus, Nag Ashwin's project K and Ranveer Singh's 83 movies.

In Ranveer Singh's 83, she will essay the role of Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) wife being the tale of the 1983 Indian Cricket World Cup. Coming to Nag Ashwin's project K, it has Prabhas in the lead role and Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Being a sci-fi movie, there are a lot of expectations on the movie.

Coming to Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Deepika is essaying a small cameo role in this Rohit Shetty's directorial which has Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murali Sharma in the important roles. This movie is being made based on the 1982 movie Angoor which was based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'.