Deepika Shares Inspirational Video From 'Chhapaak'

Ranveer Singh's heartthrob Deepika Padukone is busy in 'Chhapaak' movie promotions. But unlike other filmy promotions, Deepika is creating awareness and inspiring all the acid attack victims by sharing the idea of self-love.

Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Laxmi Agarwal in this real-life incident based movie which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika also donned the hat of a producer with this movie which also has Vikrant Massey and Rohit Sukhwani in other important roles.

Deepika had to add prosthetic makeup to her face to get that right look of Laxmi and showed off her courage by portraying one of the toughest characters in her film career.

This Bollywood Mastani released 'MuhDikhai2.0' video which showed off the confidence, honesty and authenticity of Deepika's character. Through this video, Deepika and Meghna shared awareness among girls and acid victims.

Deepika Padukone shared this video on her Twitter account and here is the video for our readers… Have a look!

This video shows Meghna and Deepika raising their voice for feminism and also creating awareness among women about their beauty. Inner beauty should always stay stronger than the outer one. This video also showcased four acid attack victims and their performance on-screen with great spirit and zeal to achieve something.



Chhapaak is going to release on 10th January 2020.



