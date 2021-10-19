Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan And Mrunal Thakur Steal The Show With Their Awesome Screen Presence

Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to come up with another intense subject 'Dhamaka'. He is essaying the role of a TV anchor and looked awesome in a complete professional attire. Off late, the makers of this movie dropped the trailer of this movie as the release date is nearing. It showcased a glimpse of the actual plot of the movie.



Kartik also shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Main hoon #ArjunPathak Jo bhi kahunga Sach kahunga". The trailer starts off with Kartik being showcased as a VJ then suddenly he witnesses a terrorist attack. Then he asks the head of the channel to give him back the prime time slot. But they keep a condition to bring out the exclusive news because they sell the news to get the highest TRP ratings. He speaks with the terrorist and asks him what does he want and what is the motive of the attack. The terrorist asks Kartik to make the Minister apologize to him. Thereafter Mrunal Thakur who is essaying the role of Kartik's wife will also be seen as a reporter. But amid intense sequences she falls from a collapsed bridge. Well, will Kartik protect the city or sell the news, we need to watch the movie to know more about the plot!

'Dhamaka' movie will be directed by Ram Madhvani who is known for his projects like Neerja and Aarya. It will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani and Ram Madhvani under the RSVP Movies, Lotte Culture works and Global Gate Entertainment Lionsgate banners. Along with the lead actors, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet are roped in to play the important roles.

Speaking about his new movie 'Dhamaka', Kartik spoke to media and doled out, "I hope Ram sir and I do something else together again. It's one of the most challenging roles I have ever played. But it was a cakewalk due to Ram sir. He has a different and unique shooting style. The way in which the film has been designed is also unique. It's all set in one room. I learnt the new, real way of filmmaking. He is an at your service director. It was challenging when I heard the script but when he narrated to me his vision, it became easy for me".

Well, 'Dhamaka' movie shows us the story of a journalist who will work for a TV channel and cover the live events of the terrorist attack that happened in Mumbai.

Another interesting factor of this movie is, Kartik said, the shooting of the movie is wrapped up in 10 days itself and his part was done in 9 days only. "Yes! You read it right. We shot the entire film in 10 days, of which I shot for 9 days. The film is a human drama story, an emotional story of an ambitious man, who falls due to his climb to success. Yes, it is dramatic, emotional and has thrills, but it's an all rounder".

Dhamaka movie will be released on 19th November, 2021 and will air on Netflix OTT platform!