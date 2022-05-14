Dia Mirza Celebrates Her Son ‘Avyaan Azaad’ First Birthday And Pens A Special Note Sharing His Pic

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Dia Mirza is blessed with a baby boy last year. He was in the hospital for almost 90 days and also underwent 2 major surgeries. Thus, he is called as 'Tiger' as he also spoke it as his first word. Today being the first birthday of little Avyaan, Dia Mirza shared a special pic and dropped a heartfelt note on this special occasion. She doled out how Avyaan was born and said that he underwent two surgeries and was underweight!

The little one is seen holding the hands of his dear father and mother! Dia and jotted down a sweet note on this special occasion… "Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song 'Imagine' playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery. You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90days and finally sent home to us with a stoma.

After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us.

Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior.

Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is – Tiger.

We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you. Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love.

Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us #SunsetKeDivane".

Bollywood's power couple Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are blessed with a baby boy last year on this day and they named him as Avyaan. Although Dia delivered the baby 2 months ago i.e on May 14 2021, the little one is in the hospital for a few days as he was born a little earlier than the expected date! Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got hitched on 15th February, 2020 and soon after she announced her pregnancy.

Happy Birthday Avyaan Azaad!