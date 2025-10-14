Dia Mirza highlights India’s vision for circular economy through deep-tech recycling initiative

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza took to social media to celebrate a breakthrough in sustainable innovation.

In her post, the ‘Sanju’ actress mentioned how the startup transforms up to five tons of unrecyclable plastic waste per month into high-quality circular materials while providing waste workers with higher wages, health benefits, and dignity, reflecting a vision of inclusive innovation. Dia emphasizes that this is more than just technological innovation — it’s inclusive innovation. The plant not only tackles plastic waste but also benefits the people involved in the recycling process, offering 2–3 times higher salaries.

Sharing a series of her photos, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress wrote, “A milestone for people and planet Thrilled to back Without®, an impact-first deep-tech material science enterprise, as they launch their pioneering FOAK Demonstration Plant in Pune — capable of transforming up to 5 tons/month of “unrecyclable” plastic waste into high-quality, circular materials. This isn’t just innovation — it’s inclusive innovation. Cutting-edge recycling technology that gives waste workers 2–3x the salary, health insurance, paid leave, and above all, dignity and respect. At its heart lies systemic thinking and a vision of India leading the world in circular solutions.”

“The launch comes at the heels of a $1.9 million Seed Funding round, supported by truly patient impact capital. I’m proud to join this journey as strategic advisor, investor, and advocate alongside partners who believe that science, justice, and sustainability can — and must — go hand in hand.”

“A powerful reminder that real circularity includes people, not just materials. Here’s to scaling this vision across India and beyond. Because when innovation meets inclusion, hope becomes action,” she added.

As an environmental advocate, Dia Mirza often shares posts to raise awareness about conservation and sustainability.

On the professional front, Dia was recently seen in the Netflix film “Nadaaniyan,” directed by Shauna Gautam. The movie introduced a fresh lineup of actors, including Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside veteran performers Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. Dia portrayed Nandini, the mother of Ibrahim’s character, Arjun.