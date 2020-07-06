Dil Bechara Trailer: All About The Tragic Love Story

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide on 14th June and left the whole Indian Film Industry shocked.

This Kai Po Che actor's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July. As the release date is nearing, the makers have dropped the trailer of this movie… Have a look!





This trailer shows off the love story between the lead actors Sushant and Sanjana… It starts off with the voice-over and her introduction. Then Sanjana doles out that, she is suffering from cancer, but after she meets Sushant and she falls for him and both happily spend time together.

But unfortunately, Sanjana's cancer makes her join the hospital after her health gets deteriorated. Then she tries to keep him away but Sushant's makes Sanjana comfortable and tries to spend much time together.

Dil Bechara movie producer Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts."

Even the lead actress Sanjana also shared an image of her on the Instagram Stories and states that she is nervous…





Dil Bechara movie is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' penned by John Green. Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan is essaying a cameo role in this movie.



Dil Bechara movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and has music composed by A R Rahman. Well, we all need to wait for 24th July to witness the tragic love story on small screens.