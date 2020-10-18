Disha flaunts well-sculpted body

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani posted a stunning picture flaunting her well-sculpted washboard abs.

In a new Instagram picture, Disha wears a grey sports bra and black basketball shorts. She is seen taking a mirror selfie.

For caption, Disha simply left a a blue butterfly emoji. In many cultures, the blue butterfly is a symbol of acceptance, honour, and energy.

Recently the actress has posted a video performing the butterfly kick that left her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff gushing. In the Instagram video, Disha flawlessly pulls off the butterfly kick without any aid.

Disha is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film "Radhe", which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring role, along with Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman recently shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

The actress also has the starring role in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.