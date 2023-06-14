Live
Disha Patani bridal look from ‘Project K’ looks interesting
The makers of pan-India stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller, “Project K,” unveiled the pre-look poster of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The poster has been unveiled this evening on the occasion of Disha Patani’s birthday.
In this special black and white poster, Disha Patani appears in a bridal get-up. We can also see the big, beautiful eyes of the gorgeous actress in the poster. Disha will be seen essaying an important role in “Protect K.”
The makers had earlier released the pre-look posters of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan on their birthdays. The Nag Ashwin directorial is being produced by veteran filmmaker Ashwini Dutt. “Project K” is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on January 12th, 2024, as a Sankranthi festive treat.