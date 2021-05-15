Divyanka Tripathi on being away from Vivek Dahiya for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ shoot

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently shooting in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11" says that it was tough leaving her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, at home.

The actress says this is the first time since they got married in July 2016 that they will be apart for so long.

"This is the first time after our marriage that I am leaving Vivek alone for so many days. We have got emotional many times. For the last week, we have been preparing ourselves for this day when I will leave for Cape Town. Leaving him and going makes me very sad," she shares.

The actress also adds that the family members of all contestants have been reluctant to let them leave the country amidst the pandemic.

"During the pandemic, it's tough for family members to let us go. So, I think they are the biggest 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' for letting us go in this phase," she says.

However, a part of her is also overjoyed at being given a chance to engage in something adventurous again.

She shares, "I am excited that I am going to do something that was pending for a long time. Before coming to Mumbai, I used to get a lot of chances to participate in adventurous activity. Since I came to Mumbai, I have just been working for the last 15 years. I have not touched this aspect of my personality for a while.

It was a long-awaited opportunity," she says, adding, "I used to participate in a lot of camps when I was a kid. I used to stay outside home in 10-day or 50 day-camps, so I was in the habit of staying alone.

After coming to Mumbai, This is the first time I am going alone."On the deadly second wave of Covid, Divyanka says, "It is a tough time for the industry, but it is not limited to our industry. In any profession, they are going through a tough time. In fact, we, actors are used to it."

"We are used to this pattern. When we are working, we do it rigorously and work for extended hours and schedules are erratic. But when we don't have work, like between shows, we work on ourselves and that's what we are doing. We are taking care of ourselves and our families.

We are trying to stay safe because currently more than work, life is important. We are trying to be healthy mentally and keep doing activities at home or play game to distract ourselves and keep ourselves happy. During this time, mental health is important, and it is important to stay in touch with your loved ones at all times," she concludes.