‘Dunki’ made me really happy: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani's latest venture, "Dunki," has encountered a diverse range of reviews from critics, but despite the mixed reception, the film is proving to be a significant success both internationally and domestically. With a box office gross surpassing 300 crores, the movie has resonated well with audiences. In a recent interview, Hirani acknowledged the inherent challenge of meeting the high expectations associated with his work.

Expressing his thoughts, Rajkumar Hirani admitted, "Expectations are always there. I sometimes get scared of them. People want me to make the kind of films that I made in the past. I am jumping genres and trying to make something different from Munnabhai MBBS to 3 Idiots to PK to Sanju, and now Dunki."

Despite the apprehension about expectations, Hirani conveyed his satisfaction with the response "Dunki" has received. He shared, "I am happy with the response of Dunki. People are saying I am brave enough to make a content and story film like Dunki at this time when others are making mass films. That makes me really happy."

"Dunki" is noteworthy not just for its box office success but also for marking the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. The film's ability to break away from conventional trends and offer a unique content-driven experience has resonated positively with audiences, showcasing Hirani's versatility in storytelling across different genres.