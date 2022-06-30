Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Who Is The Villain Of This Tale, John Abraham Or Arjun Kapoor?

It is all known that Bollywood's young and energetic actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham are all set to treat their fans and audience with the 'Ek Villian Returns' movie. Being the spiritual sequel of the blockbuster movie with the same name, it once again deals with a thriller plot. As the film is all set to release in July, the makers dropped the intriguing trailer and raised the expectations on the movie.

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all the fans… Take a look!

Coming to your nearest cinema halls this Villaintines Day- 29th July 2022.

Going with the trailer, it showcases a glimpse of the prequel movie and then turns to the plot of the sequel. It showcases how John Abraham turns into a serial killer and targeting only the girls who are being loved by one-siders. His love tale and break-up with Disha Patani is also shown. Next, Arjun and Tara's love tale is shown in the movie. Thereafter the both lead actors fight with each other and raise the expectations. But in the end, even the lead actress Disha and Tara are also seen holding the masks. So, we need to watch the movie to know more about the intriguing story!

Ek Villain Returns movie is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under the Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series banners. This movie also has J D Chakravarthy as inspector. This veteran Tollywood actor is once again back to the big screens with a powerful cop role. It is definitely a treat for all his fans too.

Well, Arjun Kapoor is also part of 'The Lady Killer' movie which has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress. He is also part of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial Kuttey which has an ensemble cast of Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu. Coming to John, he is part of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie.

Ek Villain Returns movie will hit the big screens on 29th July, 2022!