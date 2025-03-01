Live
Ektaa Kapoor: ‘Comedy came before drama’, as ‘Hum Paanch’ completes 30 years
The iconic Indian sitcom ‘Hum Paanch’ has clocked 30 years of its release. On Saturday, producer and the Queen of Indian television Ektaa R Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of the opening credits of the show.
She wrote in the caption, “Things I did when I was 19 ! Comedy came@before drama! 30 years now”.
The show was produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, and was first premiered in 1995 before it quickly became one of India's most beloved comedy shows. The series revolved around Anand Mathur (played by Ashok Saraf), a middle-class man constantly dealing with the hilarious antics of his five quirky daughters, Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Chhoti. Adding to the chaos was his late wife, who spoke to him through a portrait on the wall.
The show is known for its lighthearted humor, strong female characters, and witty dialogues. Over the years, it has gained the status of a classic. It belongs to an era when Indian television was still in its nascent stage and was not cluttered with redundant content as is the case currently.
The show ran successfully until 1999 and later returned with a second season in 2005. 'Hum Paanch' played a crucial role in shaping Indian television comedy and helped establish Ektaa R Kapoor as a powerhouse in the industry.
The series was Balaji Telefilms' first production, back when its office was in a garage. The show thus marked the debut of Ekta Kapoor as a producer, at the age of 19. She personally made sure that the actors did their rehearsals and improvisations.The script of the first season was written by Imtiaz Patel.
With 30 years in the industry, Ektaa has cemented her stature as the undefeated queen of entertainment, continuously redefining storytelling across television and cinema.