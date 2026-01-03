Jogulamba Gadwal Police Recover ₹2.46 Lakh for Cyber Fraud Victims Through Swift Action

Gadwal: In a significant relief to victims of cyber fraud, the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police have successfully recovered a total amount of ₹2.46 lakh and refunded it to the affected persons. District Superintendent of Police Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, stated that the recovery was made possible through swift police action, effective coordination with the banking system, and timely court orders.

According to the SP, in a cybercrime case registered under Maldakal Police Station limits, a woman victim had lost ₹1.80 lakh. Acting promptly, the police were able to recover ₹1 lakh and ensure its refund to the victim. The refund order in this case was issued by the Hon’ble Principal Junior Civil Judge Court, Gadwal, presided over by Judge N.V.H. Poojitha.

In another incident, a resident of Kalugotla village fell victim to a cyber fraud and lost ₹1.90 lakh. Despite a delay in lodging the complaint, the police managed to recover ₹56,000 and refund the amount to the victim. The Hon’ble Junior Civil Judge Court, Alampur, under Judge R.V.S.S. Mithun Teja, issued the necessary refund orders in this case.

Similarly, a victim from Thummala Cheruvu lost ₹90,000 after accidentally touching an APK file. Upon immediately lodging a complaint at Gattu Police Station, the police took swift action and recovered the entire amount, which was fully refunded to the victim. The refund order was issued by the Hon’ble Additional Junior Civil Judge Court, under Judge Dharavath Uday Nayak.

SP T. Srinivasa Rao emphasized that with the increasing number of cybercrimes, it is crucial for victims to report incidents without delay, as timely complaints significantly improve the chances of recovery and justice. He noted that coordinated efforts between the police, courts, and banks played a key role in delivering quick relief to the victims.

The beneficiaries personally visited the District SP’s office and expressed their gratitude for the prompt and effective action taken by the police department.

The District SP also commended the efforts of D-4-C staff members Ramesh Achari and Riyaz, Maldakal Cyber Warrior Addakula Naveen, Undavalli Cyber Warrior Ravi, Gattu Cyber Warrior Bhimesh, and Gattu SI K.T. Mallesh for their dedicated services in successfully resolving these cases.