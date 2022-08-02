Emotional Song 'La Ilaaj' From Alia Bhatt's Darlings Movie Is Out

Bollywood's cute actress Alia Bhatt is in the best phase of her career as she already bagged a blockbuster with Gangubai Kathiawadi and is ready to treat her fans with Darlings and Brahmastra movies. She is also pregnant now and will soon deliver Junior Kapoor… As her Darlings movie is all set to hit the digital platform in a couple of days, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. Off late, they dropped the video of the emotional song, "La Ilaaj…" and showcased a glimpse of Badrunissa aka Alia Bhatt's marital life…

Alia Bhatt shared the song on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

The song showcases how Badru is all happy with her husband Hamza in the initial days of her marriage. But later, he keeps on torturing her and even her mother Shefali also bears a lot for her daughter. So, we need to wait and watch how they will take revenge and teach a lesson to Hamza.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it showcases Alia and Vijay as a couple. But the real mystery gets unveiled when Alia and her mother Shefali reach Police Station to file the missing complaint of Hamza aka Vijay. But in reality, they kidnap him and torture him in all possible ways and act as innocent. The trailer also showcased how Vijay used to treat Alia and torture her so, the mother-daughter duo try to take revenge. So, we need to wait and watch how Hamza will escape from Shefali and Alia's hands.

Being a black comedy movie, this Force 2 writer Jasmeet K. Reen directorial is Alia Bhatt's first production venture under the Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. It is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will premier only on Netflix from 5th August, 2022! It has an ensemble cast of Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan!