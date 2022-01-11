Esha Deol Shares A Heartfelt Note As She Completes 20 Years In The Film Industry

Bollywood's ace actress Esha Deol needs no introduction… She is the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Well, she made her debut in Bollywood in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe movie also bagged the best debut actress Filmfare award! Off late, she completed 20 years in the film industry and on this special occasion, she dropped a heart-felt note on her social media page…

#20yearsinbollywood love & gratitude to all my well wishers ,fans & to my film industry 🙏🏼♥️🧿🤗 @BoneyKapoor ji for launching me . @aapkadharam @dreamgirlhema mamma papa I love you. pic.twitter.com/sxs6oR0m7s — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 11, 2022

Along with sharing a long note, she also wrote, "#20yearsinbollywood love & gratitude to all my well wishers ,fans & to my film industry @BoneyKapoor ji for launching me . @aapkadharam @dreamgirlhema mamma papa I love you." Through this she thanked producer Boney Kapoor for launching her.

The note reads, "This day 20 year's ago | made my entry into this beautiful magical place called "Hindi cinema," "Bollywood" "the Indian film industry". My heart is filled with gratitude & love for everyone associated with this journey of mine so far. All thanks to someone very special in my life who spotted me back then. He is none other the main man who believed in me. mr Boney kapoor who I fondly call Boney uncle & his beloved Sridevi ji. Much gratitude to the both of you for launching me."

She also added, "I started shooting at the age of 18 for my debute film koi mere dil se poochhe . For which I won the prestigious filmfare & screen award as the debutant of the year. I can never forget the huge hoardings of mine Boney ji had put up all over town which read " introducing Esha Deol " with a stunning pic of mine clicked by Atul kasbekar ( still one of my favourite pics to date) J also have such wonderful memories of filming with my director mr. Vinay Shukla & all my co stars of the film Aftab , Sanjay , Anupam ji & the lovely Jaya Bachchan ji my Jaya aunty . You all eased me into performing , giving me tips & giving me guidance. What a wonderful time we all had during the shoot of the film."

She concluded by saying, "To the journey that continues..... A big shot out to everyone associated with all the films that I have done so far , all my costars, directors & producers . Its been absolutely lovely. Finally , wanted to say I love each & every one of you ..... My fans who have stood strong by my side for all these years. Because of youl am. As | am getting back this year with my OTT debute Rudra opposite AJ Ajay Devgan ..... Looking forward , here's to lots more fantastic work , fantastic films & fantastic roles in my most favourite place that I call home ..... my film Industy!My mamma & papa I love u! Love & gratitude, Esha Deol your Dilbara @ your DHOOM girl".

Speaking about her work front, she will be next seen in Ek Duaa movie and will also be part of 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' OTT original web series.