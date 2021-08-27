'Explosions in the Sky' unveils new song 'Climbing Bear'

American post-rock band 'Explosions in the Sky' has announced their new song 'Climbing Bear' on Thursday. The band also announced the release date of their new album 'Big Bend' to be released on October 1.

The band took to social media to make the announcement, as they shared a teaser video of the song.

They wrote on their Instagram page, "Hi everyone, We're happy to announce a new album today: "Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television). It's a soundtrack for a public television documentary about Big Bend National Park, a place that's near and dear to our hearts. The album comes out October 1. The song 'Climbing Bear' is out today on streaming services and you can preorder the album on our site. Stay safe out there. Love, Explosions."

The band members of 'Explosions in the Sky' are - Chris Hrasky, Michael James, Munaf Rayani, and Mark Smith. The band has garnered popularity beyond the post-rock scene for their elaborately developed guitar work, narratively-styled instrumentals, what they refer to as 'cathartic mini symphonies', and their enthusiastic and emotional live shows.

'The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place' is generally considered their most famous album.