Fake News: Amitabh Bachchan Tests Negative For Coronavirus

We all know that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is tested positive for Covid-19 on 11th July. Even his son Abhishek, Aishwarya and little Aaradhya are getting treated in Nanavati hospital. But all of sudden, fake news is getting spread in the media. A few news channels announced that Big B is fine and has been tested negative for Covid-19.

But after witnessing the news, Big B took to his social media accounts and doled out that, it is completely fake news. Rubbishing the fake news, Amitabh Ji has added his comment to the news channel's Twitter post…

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

In this video, it is shown that Big B is tested negative. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit is seen speaking to the news anchor and announcing Big B is tested negative and he hoped the same thing happens with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya. He said all the prayers and best wishes of Big B's fans made him recover soon.



Anchor also mentioned about Amitabh being in touch with his fans through social media. Ashok Pandit also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan is always an inspirer to the industry and he is a fighter.

But this news turned out fake and Amitabh Bachchan has made it clear with this tweet…

Big B also retweeted a few tweets in which his fans slammed the news channel for spreading such fake items…

That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions?



Take Care Sir Ji 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/9QrWz0n1Ye — Jasmine Jani ❤️EF (@JaniJasmine) July 23, 2020





This is terrible.. why Indian news posting fake news! https://t.co/fhyPDzQeAU — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 23, 2020





It happens so many times that channels in India publish fake news with false information

Is there a particular array or factor that oversees it — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 23, 2020

Well, we hope whole Bachchan family recovers soon and comes back to their home turning healthy!!!

