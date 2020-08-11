Farhan Akhtar And Adnan Sami Pay Tribute To Renowned Poet Rahat Indori
Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori breathed his last today fighting with Covid-19.
Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori breathed his last today fighting with Covid-19. This 70-year-old poet passed away at Aurobindo Hospital at 5 PM today. It was just yesterday he was tested positive for coronavirus. Rahat Ji announced this news through his Twitter handle and made his fans know about his condition.
कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ— Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020
दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ
एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी.
But within a few hours of his treatment, this great poet breathed his last and made all his fans to go teary-eyed. Bollywood celebrities Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Adnan Sami and a few others paid tribute to this legend and poured their condolences through their Twitter handles.
Farhan Akhtar
RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 11, 2020
This Bollywood actor wrote, "RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family."
Jaaved Jaaferi
One of the most powerful,prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on.— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 11, 2020
Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje'oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return)
Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family.
Jaaved wrote, "One of the most powerful, prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on.
Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje'oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return)
Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori Sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family."
https://twitter.com/jaavedjaaferi/status/1293197371665346560
He further added, "Afwaah the ki meri tabiyat kharaab hai
Logon ne pooch pooch ke beemaar kar diya.
Do gaz sahi magar ye meri milkiyat toh hai
Ay maut, tune mujhko zamindaar kar diya."
Waah #RahatIndori sahab #RIP".
Adnan Sami
Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!!🙏— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 11, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family...
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون
May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen.🤲#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/kfNwVlsdyq
Along with sharing the pic of this great poet, Adnan Sami wrote, "Saddened to learn that legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Sahib has passed away. Oh Lord!!🙏
My heartfelt condolences to the family...
إِنَّالِلّهِوَإِنَّـاإِلَيْهِرَاجِعون
May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen.🤲"
Rahat ji worked for the songs like "M Bole Toh…" from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), "Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili…" from Kareeb (1998), "Koi Jaye to le aye…" from Ghatak (1996) and "Neend Churai Meri…" from Ishq (1997).
RIP Rahat ji… You will be remembered forever in the hearts of all and Sunday with your great work!!!