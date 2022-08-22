Filmfare Withdraws Kangana's Nomination After Her Warning

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is listed in the Filmfare 2022 nominations in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role for Thalaivii movie. Even ace actresses Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan are also nominated in this category. After checking the nominations list, Kangana Ranaut dropped a post on her Instagram Stories and wrote that she has decided to sue Filmfare as they invited her to their awards night and wanted to award her for the Thalaivii movie.



























This post reads, "I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks".

Well, Kangana also decided to boycott Grammys and Oscars and wrote, "We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards...".

On the other hand, Filmfare also responded and withdrew her name from the nominations list. They stated, "It pains us at Filmfare, today, to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks by Ms. Kangana Ranaut. For six decades, Filmfare Awards, and Filmfare, at large, has been a platform that celebrates and honours talent in the Film industry impartially and with utmost transparency. It is our strong ethic that has helped us in gaining the trust of our audiences and the film industry".

They also added, "Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill".

Well, Kangana once again responded and dropped a note on her Instagram Stories…













This post reads, "@filmfare has finally withdrew my best actress nominations, thanks everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn't stop me from taking legal action against them… my endeavour is to put an end to these practices and stop such malicious award shows… see you in the court @filmfare".

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will next be seen in the Emergency movie in which she is all set to essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima are also roped in to essay important characters in this movie. The Thalaivii actress is also directing and producing the movie under her home banner.