First Look Poster Of 'The Big Bull' Is Out

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen on the big screens after a long time. This time he picked an intense crime-drama to make the audience be pinned to their seats. Abhishek's next movie is titled as 'The Big Bull' and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

Illeana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati will be seen as lead heroines and Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will portray other important roles in this movie.

The title and first look poster have been unveiled a few hours ago… Have a look!

Abhishek Bachchan is seen dressed up neatly in a suit placing the finger on his mouth indicating to be silence.



Being a financial crime-thriller, Abhishek will play the lead role and the story revolves around him and the financial crimes that place in the 1990 – 2000. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this movie has dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Ankit Tiwari and Chandan Saxena will score the tunes while Darmendra Shah will look into editing work.