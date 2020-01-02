Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

First Look Poster Of 'The Big Bull' Is Out

First Look Poster Of
Highlights

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen on the big screens after a long time.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen on the big screens after a long time. This time he picked an intense crime-drama to make the audience be pinned to their seats. Abhishek's next movie is titled as 'The Big Bull' and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.

Illeana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati will be seen as lead heroines and Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will portray other important roles in this movie.

The title and first look poster have been unveiled a few hours ago… Have a look!

Abhishek Bachchan is seen dressed up neatly in a suit placing the finger on his mouth indicating to be silence.

Being a financial crime-thriller, Abhishek will play the lead role and the story revolves around him and the financial crimes that place in the 1990 – 2000. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this movie has dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Ankit Tiwari and Chandan Saxena will score the tunes while Darmendra Shah will look into editing work.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan2 Jan 2020 10:01 AM GMT

CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on...
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi


Top