Five Years of 'Padmaavat': Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reflects on the Film's Journey

On January 25th, the fifth anniversary of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's critically acclaimed film "Padmaavat", lead actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reached out to the director to reminisce about the making of the film. While the film was a triumph, the journey to its completion was far from easy. Bhansali recounts the traumatic experience of protestors attacking and destroying the film's set in Jaipur, where he was also physically assaulted.

Despite the difficulties, Bhansali chooses to focus on the positive memories, highlighting the powerful performances of Singh and Shahid Kapoor, as well as the striking beauty of Padukone in the film. The director has had a string of successful films with both actors, with "Padmaavat" being just one of their collaborations. Coincidentally, Padukone had another film release on the same day, five years later.