For Aastha Gill, music is the best medium to convey feelings

Playback singer Aastha Gill, who is known for tracks such as 'DJ Wale Babu' and 'Kamariya', has shared that for her, music is a way of conveying herself. She also said that will celebrate World Music Day throughout this week.
The singer said: "I will be celebrating World Music Day all through this week. I plan to spend more time on music, listen to upcoming artists and explore new genres. I will be diving into the sea of Music and discover new music and myself."
Talking about what music means to her, Aastha said: "Music for me is the best medium to convey our feelings. I would also listen to all-time favourite track 'Lag Ja Gale'. This song definitely calms me down whenever I am feeling low or extremely happy. It's like the ultimate fit to every mood."
Aastha debuted with the party song 'Dhup Chik' from 'Fugly'. She came up with the dance number 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' from the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer 'Khoobsurat' and is known for her singles 'Buzz' and 'Naagin'.