'Gabru…' Song Is Out From 'ShubhMangalZyadaaSavdhaan'

The pretty party number from the movie ShubhMangalZyadaSavdhaan is out and is making all the music lovers make it as a top one on their playlist.

AyushmannKhurana and Jitendra starrer movie is a sequel to 'ShubhMangalSavdhaan' movie. We always know that Aushmann will raise his thumbs to unique and social message-oriented movies. This time too, he picked a 'Homo-Sexual' genre subject and awestruck the audience with his bold step.

After the hilarious trailer and posters, now the makers have released a party song "Gabru…" from the movie and made everyone to shake their legs. Here is the song… Have a look!

This song is all about Ayushmann trying to get back his love by putting his words in the form of a song. But Jitender's dad is seen stopping Ayushmann by hook or crook and decides to make him marry the girl of his choice. The last kiss of the song just makes everyone wonderstruck and open-mouthed.



On the whole, a song is a perfect number which has lyrics penned by Vayu which is sung by Romy. This movie has Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, SunitaRajwar, PankhuriAwasthy and Neeraj Singh in the other important roles.

Going with the plot, Karthik and Aman love each other being homo-sexual but their families completely oppose their love. So, the road to achieving a happy ending has just become a tough one for this pair. We need to see how Karthik manages to take approval from Aman's family and marry him forms the crux of the story.

This hilarious emotional journey makes us wait for the release of the movie which is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Anand L.Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma are producing this movie under T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions banners.

This movie is going to hit the theatres on 21st February 2020.



