Gangubai Teaser: Priyanka, Shah Rukh Khan And A Few Other Bollywood Praise Alia Bhatt For Her Fearless Portrayal

The whole social media is filled with the complimentary posts of Alia Bhatt… Her amazing screen presence in the upcoming movie 'GangubaiKathiawadi' has left all and sundry go stunned. On the occasion of Sanjay LeelaBhansali's 58th birthday, the makers of this biopic have dropped the teaser of this flick and made us witness the extraordinary acting skills of the 'Raazi' actress.

From Priyanka Chopra to Dia Mirza, most of the Bollywood actors left complimentary posts on their social media pages and praised cute diva Alia Bhatt for her brave portrayal.

Shah Rukh Khan





I always look forward to your work as an actor 'little one'. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08 https://t.co/ZPIIfWGQYs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 24, 2021





Priyanka Chopra





Alia!!!! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.@aliaa08 @bhansali_produc https://t.co/sD8MtbVpYy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021





Karan Johar









He wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadi

- With @aliaabhatt and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it's bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! 🔥 @bhansaliproductions".

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor





Akshay Kumar





Varun Dhawan





Akansha Ranjan Kapoor





Here is the teaser of GangubaiKathiawadi movie…











The teaser starts off with showing off the brother house where Alia Bhatt essaying the role of Gangubai living like a queen. She neither fears of Police nor cares the politicians. She takes care of the women of Kamathipura as a mother and showers love on them. Alia looked beautiful in a white saree and her ace expressions as the queen stole the show. Her final dialogue "Zameen Par Bhai TuAachi Lag RiHei… AadatDaleeKyu Ki Teri KurchiToGayi…". Her transformation from a young girl to a mafia queen forms the crux of the story.

The teaser is described as 'GangubaiKathiawadi - A story, based on the book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. It celebrates the rise of a simple girl from nowhere to the queen of Kathiawad…

Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with the underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', GagubaiKathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay LeelaBhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by JayantilalGada and Sanjay LeelaBhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.