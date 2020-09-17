Get Ready To Witness 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Movie On Netflix Tomorrow

Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' movie is all set to hit the Netflix OTT platform tomorrow. This adult-comedy movie which already bagged critic compliments is now ready to entertain the audience. Bhumi and Konkana Sen Sharma are the lead actresses in this movie and they both will be seen as the cousin sisters in this flick.

Bhumi and Konkana both of them took to their Instagram accounts and showed off their happiness to their fans… Have a look!

Bhumi Pednekar



In this post, Bhumi is seen holding the clapboard and posing to cams in a quirky pose. She also wrote, "Streaming on @netflix_in tom 😽

#DollyKitty".

Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana dropped a video song from the movie and said her fans to be ready to witness the movie on Netflix platform tomorrow.

This movie also has Konkana Sen Sharma essaying the role of 'Dolly' and Bhumi portraying 'Kitty' role. Even Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey play important roles in this adult-comedy movie. DollyKittyAur Who ChamakteSitare is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms banner.

This flick already bagged critics compliments as it is screened in a few film festivals. Bhumi also received 'Best Female Actor' award at the Busan Film Festival.