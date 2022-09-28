Godfather Trailer: Chiranjeevi And Salman Khan Steal The Show With Their Perfect Political Drama

It is a great day for all the fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi as the trailer of his most-awaited movie Godfather is launched in the gala pre-release event which is held in Andhra Pradesh. As Chiru's last movie Acharya, bombed at the box office, there are many expectations on it being the remake of the blockbuster Lucifer movie. It also has Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan in an extended cameo role and Kollywood's superstar Nayanthara in a prominent role. The makers dropped the trailer on social media and raised the expectations on the movie.

Chiranjeevi, Satya Dev, Salman Khan and the makers shared the trailer on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Chiru also wrote, "ఈ విజయదశమి కి థియేటర్స్ లో కలుసుకుందాం. #GodFather coming on Vijayadasami. Here's the #GodFatherTrailer https://youtu.be/9GPaj0OW-No #GodFatherOnOct5th @BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja #Nayanthara @ActorSatyaDev @MusicThaman @ProducerNVP @KonidelaPro @saregamasouth".

Going with the trailer, it started off by showcasing the Chief Minister of the state passing away so the fight for the seat starts and the heat in the political drama makes the antagonists play a mind game to grab the seat. But here, Chiru aka Godfather makes his entry into the political after 20 years and tries to settle down the situation to pick the right one for the Chief Minister's seat. His prison action sequences reveal a part of his flashback. Then enters Salman Khan who calls Godfather as his big brother and stands by his side taking action on the antagonists. Satya Dev tries to stop the duo and on the other hand, Nayanthara is also seen opposing Godfather's entry. So, we need to wait and watch how Godfather cools the political drama in the state. Even Megastar's dialogues made the audience whistle and clap!

Godfather will hit the big screens on 5th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

Satya Dev also shared trailer and wrote, "Meet the Most Dangerous & Mysterious Man - The #GodFather#GodFatherTrailer is here - https://youtu.be/9GPaj0OW-No #GodFatherOnOct5th".

Ace director Mohan Raja is helming this movie… He is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. The movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role and Nayanthara will be seen as his sister while young actor Satya Dev will be seen in a full-length prominent character. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Well, another big surprise for the audience is that ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh will also be seen as a cameo in this movie. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Speaking about other projects of Chiranjeevi, he will be part of Bholaa Shankar and it will be directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.



