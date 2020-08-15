Golden Arrows: After Gunjan Saxena Now The Biopic Of Former IAS Chief BS Dhanoa Is On Board

Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' movie was released a couple of days ago and is still trending on the small screens with all the ace acting skills of this young actress. Now, after the biopic of the first Kargil girl, the Bollywood is all set to witness the real-life story of former Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa who was an air chief Marshal.

This movie will be directed by Kushal Srivastava of Vodka Diaries fame and is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms banner. Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh has announced this news a few hours ago and also came up with the title poster of the movie.





In this post, the title poster is seen… Along with the gleaming airplane, the makers even announced the title of the movie, 'Golden Arrows'.

Well, speaking about the Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, he got retired on 30th September, 2019 and serving the country for almost 41 years. He led IAF punch against Pakistan which made the Indian Army to dug-in enemy from their defences in the Kargil areas. Dhanoa is also known for his excellent planning and execution skills. He used all his skills and came up with a perfect plan to attack terrorist camps in Balkot in last February.

Well, the casting and crew details are still not known… We all need to await for further official post to know more about this movie.