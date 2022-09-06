Goodbye Trailer: A Complete Family Drama That Is Filled With Emotion And Laughter Elements

Tollywood's ace actress Rashmika Mandanna already made her debut in Bollywood with Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and now she is sharing the screen space with ace actor Amitabh Bachchan for the 'Goodbye' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer of this family drama by organizing a grandeur launch event in Mumbai. Producer Ekta Kapoor, lead actors Amitabh, Rashmika and Neena Gupta made their presence and treated all their fans.

Even Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta shared the Goodbye trailer on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Rashmika also wrote, "A part of our #Goodbye baby is now yours… This one is special for so many reasons but for now I hope you and your family like this.. @amitabhbachchan @neena_gupta @pavailgulati @elliavrram @ashishvidyarthi1 @whosunilgrover @sahilmehta4 @abhishekhkhan_ #VikasBahl @balajimotionpictures #GoodCo #SaraswatiEntertainment @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @virajsawant @bhavinisheth @itsamittrivedi @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @penmarudhar @f.a.a.r.a @ruchikaakapoor"

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a small family fight where father-daughter Amitabh and Rashmika argue for some issue. Thereafter Rashmika's mother Neena Gupta passes away and she will be unaware of it. But later she and her brother reach their house and argue on the traditions followed during a death ceremony. Finally, they all go teary-eyed reminiscing Neena Gupta and her memories during her funeral. On the whole, it is a complete emotional drama and make us realise the value of family members!

At the trailer launch event the producer Ekta Kapoor spoke on the stage and said, "Since childhood, I always dreamt of working with only one person and that was Big B. As a child, I used to attend birthday parties at Amit ji's house, and Shweta (Nanda Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan) are my friends. Amitabh sir once told my dad (Jeetendra) that she just sat and stared at me all evening. I don't think I had ever wanted to work with anyone, no Khans or anyone else, just Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Finally, it happened. The experience of working on a film like this is different."

Rashmika Madanna also spoke on this special occasion and reminisced her first meeting with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, "I met Amitabh sir for the first time on my birthday. I was waiting for sir on the set and said hi to him. He just walked in, crossed me and went. I didn't know what to say. Then I went on the set, I was so nervous. I introduced myself. Initially, I thought he didn't like me, but, I remember, one day he just randomly posted a poster of me from Pushpa. I think our relationship just got closer throughout the making of the film. He is a beautiful person and I am happy to see that side of a legend."

Casting details of Goodbye movie:

• Amitabh Bachchan

• Rashmika Mandanna

• Neena Gupta

• Sunil Grover

• Pavail Gulati

• Shivin Narang

• Sahil Mehta

• Abhishekh Khan

• Elli AvrRam

• Teetu Verma

• Payal Thapa

• Rajni Basumatary

• Shayank Shukla

• Hansa Singh

This movie is directed by Vikas Bhal and is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Viraj Savant and Vikas Bahl under the Good Co., Balaji Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

This movie will hit the theatres on 7th October, 2022…