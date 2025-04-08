Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Addresses Divorce Rumors: 'People Are Like Dogs, They Will Bark'

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has finally broken her silence on the swirling divorce rumors that have been circulating since February. In an interview with ABP, Sunita dismissed the claims and advised her fans not to believe anything unless it comes directly from her or Govinda.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced suggesting that Govinda and Sunita had filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage. Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that Sunita did indeed file for divorce but reassured the public that the couple had since reconciled. The couple even took a trip to Nepal over the New Year, where they performed a religious ceremony together at Pashupatinath Mandir.

In her interview, Sunita addressed the ongoing speculation, saying, "Whether it’s positive or negative… I know it’s positive. I think people are like dogs — they will bark." She went on to express her appreciation for the strong bond she shares with Govinda and their two children, despite the rumors.

Sunita also made it clear that unless the information comes from her or Govinda themselves, fans should disregard the gossip, saying, “Until you hear it from my mouth or Govinda's, don’t believe anything.”

Govinda’s lawyer had previously explained that although the divorce was filed, it was ultimately resolved, and the couple is now stronger than ever. He added, "These things happen between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together."