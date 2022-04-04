Grammys 2022: Ricky Kej And Falguni Shah Bag The Prestigious Award In The 'Best New Age Album' Category

It is all known that the prestigious Grammy Awards 2022 event was held last night. The night is just a glamorous and star-studded one having most of the A-listers of Hollywood on the red carpet. Well, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Indian musician Ricky Kej and singer Falguni Shah bagged the trophy in the 'Best New Age Album' category. They made the country proud by winning the prestigious award and also happily posed along with the award…

Even Falguni expressed her happiness by jotting down, "I have no words to describe today's magic. What an honour to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!"

Ricky also said, "Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you".

Here are the nominations in the 'Best New Age Album' category… Take a look!

Best New Age Album

• Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton - Brothers

• Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - Divine Tides – WINNER

• Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone - Pangaea

• Opium Moon - Night + Day

• Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

Ricky Kej shared his happiness through the Instagram page and dropped a beautiful pic from the awards night…

Ricky is seen along with Stewart Copeland in this pic… He also wrote, "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th @stewart_copeland".